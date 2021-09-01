No Comments

Ford Claps Back at Homophobia with Very Gay Raptor

Ford made a Very Gay Raptor truck (right) to make its thoughts on homophobia very, very clear

Photo: Ford

Ford has absolutely zero time and zero chill for homophobic nonsense. Recently, a troll on social media tried to down on the Ford Ranger Raptor by describing it as gay in a derogatory manner. So Ford doubled all the way down and built a Very Gay Raptor.

As part of last weekend’s Christopher Street Day celebrations, Ford of Europe revealed a glittery, rainbow-wrapped version of the performance truck affectionately dubbed the Very Gay Raptor. Previously, Ford had offered an animated version of the truck in response to a comment about the truck’s Performance Blue hue being “very gay.” But the colorful version of the Ranger Raptor was too good not to bring into the real world — a place where people who use homophobic slurs clearly don’t reside.

Very Gay Raptor appears at ColognePride2021

The Very Gay Raptor wears the rainbow pride colors as well as the colors of trans pride

Photo: Ford

The Very Gay Raptor took part in ColognePride 2021 from Aug. 26-28, which is one of the many major celebrations that took place across Europe as part of Christopher Street Day. Ford is a longtime supporter of CSD in Cologne, having taking part in the event for 25 years. To celebrate that quarter-century of support for Germany’s LGBTQ+ community, Ford also brought the rainbow-adorned KA truck conversion it brought to the 1998 festivities.

Alphafoil wrapped the Ford Ranger Raptor in its glittering, gorgeous colors using around 323 square feet of foil. In addition to gold glitter, the truck features the rainbow colors of the pride flag as well as the colors of the trans pride flag. The colors meet at the Blue Oval on the tailgate, enveloping it in a lovely heart. The whole job took about 60 hours in total, and the end result is a beautiful and powerful rebuke of homophobia.

As a side note: If you’re the sort of person who feels compelled to use homophobic slurs in regular parlance, maybe consider just not saying anything. Like, ever. Take a vow of silence. Move to the mountains. Do some deep thinking and inner reflection if you’re capable. Stay there until you can find it within yourself to be kind. Everyone in reality sure would appreciate it. Ford included!