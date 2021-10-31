No Comments

Future Chevy EVs to Keep on Your Radar

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet is broadening its lineup with the addition of more electrified options. The future looks bright for the automaker and for drivers who are looking to go green behind the wheel. Here are a couple of Chevy models, the Bolt EUV and Silverado Electric, you need on your electrified radar.

Learn More: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV follows the example set by the popular Chevrolet Bolt EV compact hatchback. The Bolt EUV falls into the small crossover category and delivers a spirited driving performance with an electric motor configuration rated at 200 horsepower. It also comes equipped with front-wheel drive, and on a single charge, you can enjoy a 247 driving range.

“Super Cruise, General Motor’s partially automated driving technology, is available on the all-new Bolt EUV. It’s the first Chevrolet to offer the technology,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer John M. Vincent.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Electric

Slated after the release of the 2022 Bolt EUV, the Silverado Electric pickup truck should hit the streets for the 2023 model year. There isn’t a lot of concrete details yet about the model, but if it’s a Silverado, we have to imagine it will be a capable, well-equipped truck. The only details Chevy has officially released have been in photos. In the pics, the 2021 Silverado Electric pickup truck rides high on 24-inch wheels and comes equipped with four-wheel steering, Vincent notes.

“Like most new GM electric vehicles, the electric Silverado will ride on a GM Ultium platform. Performance, range, and pricing have not been announced, though Chevrolet has announced it will be available in both commercially oriented and consumer versions,” he adds.

Another detail we don’t know about the highly-anticipated and innovative Silverado EV pickup truck is its official sale date.