GM Collabs With Red Hat to Improve In-Vehicle Software

GM engineer demonstrates Ultifi test bench to Red Hat executive

Photo: General Motors

General Motors has partnered with various brands and companies to create a better future. The most recent development is in the form of a collaboration between GM and Red Hat Inc. to improve upon vehicles that heavily rely on in-vehicle software.

“General Motors is now a platform company and working with Red Hat is a critical element in advancing our Ultifi software development,” said Scott Miller, GM vice president, Software-Defined Vehicle and Operating System. “Incorporating the company’s expertise in open source solutions and enterprise networks will pay dividends as we aim to provide the most developer-friendly software platform in the industry. With Red Hat’s operating system as a core enabler of Ultifi’s capabilities, the opportunity for innovation becomes limitless.”

Engineer tests the Cadillac LYRIQ’s OLED screen

Photo: General Motors

One of the leading concerns with in-vehicle software has always been security. Hackers are everywhere and consumers have been a bit weary when it comes to their privacy when using these technologies on the go. Red Hat and GM hope to make continuous updates to these systems and to make the process of updating them seamless.

In fact, the two companies have four main goals that they hope to achieve in the future:

Reduced costs from consolidation and reuse of software across a common platform.

An improved development cycle for faster time-to-market with new customer features and software improvements.

A continuous functional-safety certification for systems related to safety applications.

Creation of new services, business models, and revenue streams.

GM’s end-to-end vehicle software platform, Ultifi, is set to launch in 2023 with the help of Red Hat.