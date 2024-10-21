No Comments

GMC Expands Sierra EV Lineup for 2025 Model Year

Photo: GMC

Truck shoppers considering a GMC Sierra EV purchase will have a pair of options to choose from for the 2025 model year — and even more are on the way.

Key 2025 Sierra EV Denali features

As was the case for the 2024 model year, the 2025 Sierra EV is available in a single Denali trim level. However, that trim is now offered in two different configurations. The Extended Range version provides an EPA-estimated 390 miles of driving range, along with up to 10,500 pounds of towing capacity. The Max Range version has the battery capacity to roam even farther — up to 460 miles on a single charge.

Both Sierra EV Denali configurations deliver up to 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque when they’re placed in Max Power mode. Both can share their battery charge to run tools, appliances, and even a home with the help of Power Station Pro and Vehicle-to-Home capability. And both can add up to 100 miles of driving range with 10 minutes of 800-volt DC public fast charging.

Other functionality-enhancing features for the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali include an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension with adjustable height, a six-function MultiPro Tailgate, and a MultiPro Midgate that opens into the cab so items up to 130 inches long can be loaded in the bed.

The Sierra EV Denali also flaunts 24-inch aluminum wheels, a panoramic fixed glass roof, and an interior decked out in open-pore wood and quilted/perforated leather. Key tech features include a 16.8-inch center touch display, a 14-inch head-up display, and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system.

What about shoppers who want a Sierra EV pickup truck but not a Denali? They’ll have wait just a little bit longer. According to GMC, the entry-level Sierra EV Elevation and the off-road-ready Sierra EV AT4 will both roll out during the first half of 2025.