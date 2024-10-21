GMC Expands Sierra EV Lineup for 2025 Model Year
Truck shoppers considering a GMC Sierra EV purchase will have a pair of options to choose from for the 2025 model year — and even more are on the way.
The Perfect Truck for Your Commute: Learn more about the GMC Sierra 1500
Key 2025 Sierra EV Denali features
As was the case for the 2024 model year, the 2025 Sierra EV is available in a single Denali trim level. However, that trim is now offered in two different configurations. The Extended Range version provides an EPA-estimated 390 miles of driving range, along with up to 10,500 pounds of towing capacity. The Max Range version has the battery capacity to roam even farther — up to 460 miles on a single charge.
Both Sierra EV Denali configurations deliver up to 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque when they’re placed in Max Power mode. Both can share their battery charge to run tools, appliances, and even a home with the help of Power Station Pro and Vehicle-to-Home capability. And both can add up to 100 miles of driving range with 10 minutes of 800-volt DC public fast charging.
Other functionality-enhancing features for the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali include an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension with adjustable height, a six-function MultiPro Tailgate, and a MultiPro Midgate that opens into the cab so items up to 130 inches long can be loaded in the bed.
The Sierra EV Denali also flaunts 24-inch aluminum wheels, a panoramic fixed glass roof, and an interior decked out in open-pore wood and quilted/perforated leather. Key tech features include a 16.8-inch center touch display, a 14-inch head-up display, and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system.
What about shoppers who want a Sierra EV pickup truck but not a Denali? They’ll have wait just a little bit longer. According to GMC, the entry-level Sierra EV Elevation and the off-road-ready Sierra EV AT4 will both roll out during the first half of 2025.
A longtime editor/writer and recently transplanted Hoosier, Caleb Cook lives in Xenia, Ohio. His favorite activities are reading and listening to music, although he occasionally emerges from the heap of books and vinyl records in his basement to stand blinking in the sunlight. Once fully acclimated to the outside world again, he can be observed hanging out with his wife, attempting a new recipe in the kitchen, attending movies, walking the dog, or wandering into a local brewery to inquire about what’s on tap. See more articles by Caleb.