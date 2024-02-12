No Comments

GMC Plans Expansion Into China, Australia, and New Zealand

The Yukon SUV will take the lead in GMC’s latest global expansion

Photo: GMC

GMC is expanding its global reach in a big way. The popular General Motors brand recently announced that it will establish sales operations in three new markets: China, Australia, and New Zealand.

GMC will begin selling vehicles in China in 2024, with 2025 slated as the start date for New Zealand and Australia. The first GMC vehicle to go on sale in these markets will be the three-row Yukon SUV.

International operations are nothing new for GMC, which already boasts a strong track record in Canada, Mexico, and several Middle Eastern countries. Just last year, GMC also began selling its Sierra pickup truck in South Korea.

Thanks to solid sales results in all the brand’s existing major markets, GMC leadership has high hopes for this latest expansion.

Photo: GMC

“GMC is in the most exciting era in its history as we expect to grow competitively in our home market while venturing into new ones,” said Duncan Aldred, GM’s global vice president for Buick and GMC. “We’re forging our future as a premium truck and SUV brand, and our success shows our customers around the world are just as excited as we are for the road ahead.”

For 2023, GMC posted a 6.5% year-over-year sales increase in the U.S. Its international numbers were even stronger, starting with a 15.4% sales increase and significantly improved market share in Canada. Sales for the combined Middle East market were up 15%, and Mexico enjoyed similar success with a 14.4% gain.

In each market, GMC’s gains were driven by the ever-increasing popularity of the Sierra truck lineup. Escalating demand for premium trim levels like AT4 and Denali was also a key factor for the brand’s 2023 success.

