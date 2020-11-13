No Comments

GMC Hummer EV: 5 Coolest Off-Road Features

Photo: GMC

From groundbreaking technologies to massive capabilities, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV gives off-roading enthusiasts plenty to cheer about. The electric truck’s flexible new platform incorporates a three-motor e4WD system with torque vectoring, an independent front and rear suspension, and a low center of gravity — ideal for traveling off the beaten path. At its peak, the Hummer EV can wade through 32 inches of water, climb 60 percent grades, and accommodate hostile terrain with up to 13 inches of suspension travel.

Beyond these basics, here’s a look at five of the GMC Hummer EV’s most promising and powerful features for crawling over rocks, splashing through streams, and inching up steep hills.

4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk

4 Wheel Steer comes with a pair of wheel settings to enhance the Hummer’s maneuverability in extreme conditions. With Auto, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels at low speeds. With CrabWalk, the rear and front wheels steer at the same angle, allowing the Hummer to travel diagonally.

Drive Mode Control

Drive Mode Control allows you to customize the Hummer’s steering, torque, ride height, braking, and more to match the situation. These modes include Normal, Off-Road, Terrain, Tow/Haul, and the individualized My Mode. Terrain mode is especially powerful for off-roading. Its One-Pedal Driving control lets you use only the accelerator to control the vehicle in tough all-terrain conditions.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode

The Adaptive Air Suspension can be used in a variety of ways, but its available Extract Mode is especially useful for off-roading. This mode can raise the Hummer’s ride height by an extra 6 inches, allowing the truck to drive through deep water and over larger obstacles.

Extreme Off-Road Package

The Extreme Off-Road Package collects several features for easier all-terrain travel. These include underbody UltraVision cameras to detect trail obstacles, underbody skid plates and rock sliders, and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.

Off-road widgets

To keep you up-to-date about what’s going on, the Hummer EV’s display screens can show a variety of off-road widgets. These widgets display ride height settings, pitch and roll angles, tire pressure readings, torque output, g-force articulation, and other relevant information for tackling difficult terrain.

The GMC Hummer EV goes into production next fall and should start hitting trails, mountains, and canyons around the U.S. soon after.