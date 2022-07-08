No Comments

Guide to GMC Sierra 1500 Off-Road Trims and Packages

The GMC Sierra AT4X

Photo: GMC

If you’re seeking a truck that’s built to go off the beaten path, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup fits the bill. You can choose a dedicated off-road package or one of two trim levels designed to take on rough terrain. Here’s a closer look at what each of these Sierra off-road options has to offer.

Caring for Your Vehicle’s Tires: Here’s what you need to know

X31 Off-Road Package

If you don’t opt for one of the Sierra’s off-road trims, the X31 Off-Road Package is the best way to equip your truck with essential equipment for adventure. This package is offered as an option for 4WD-equipped Pro, SLE, Elevation, and SLT trims. It comes with an off-road suspension, a two-speed Autotrac transfer case, an automatic locking rear differential, and hill descent control. Other key package features include underbody skid plates, a heavy-duty air filter, and an X31 badge.

Sierra AT4

The AT4 is the Sierra lineup’s dedicated off-road trim. Along with all the features included with the X31 package, it comes equipped with an array of upgrades. These include a 2-inch factory-installed suspension lift for improved ground clearance and approach/departure angles, Rancho monotube shocks tuned for off-roading, Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain tires, and red recovery hooks. The AT4 also receives a standard Duramax turbo-diesel engine and seats trimmed in jet-black leather with Kalahari red accents.

Another view of the Sierra AT4X

Photo: GMC<

Sierra AT4X

One of the Sierra lineup’s newest additions, the AT4X trim goes beyond even the AT4 with its advanced package of off-road features. It’s the first Sierra model to receive Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers. It also comes with Terrain Mode for one-pedal rock crawling, front and rear electronic locking differentials for heightened traction, and uniquely tuned chassis and suspension components. Other notable AT4X features include a 6.2-liter V8 engine and a luxurious Obsidian Rush interior with full-grain leather seats, red stitching, and ash wood trim.

Looking for additional details about the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup and its most important features and specs? Check out The News Wheel’s 2022 model overview.