GMC Unveils Refreshed 2025 Yukon

The 2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate

Photo: GMC

The refreshed 2025 Yukon is coming soon to the GMC lineup. For the new model year, this premium full-size SUV will show off updated interior and exterior design, upgraded infotainment and safety technologies, and an all-new AT4 Ultimate off-road trim level.

Interior and exterior styling updates

The exterior of the 2025 GMC Yukon incorporates a redesigned grille and front fascia, animated headlamps and taillamps, and a more truck-like stance. Features like a panoramic sunroof and a presence-based power liftgate are available as well. The high-end Denali Ultimate trim debuts exclusive 24-inch machined aluminum wheels with a laser-etched eight-spoke design.

Inside, the Yukon gets a new 16.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen with Google built-in, an 11-inch digital driver display, and an 8-inch climate-control screen for rear passengers. Denali Ultimate adds new wood decor and luxury captain’s chairs for the second row.

Fresh tech features

New for 2025, the Yukon is available with Night Vision, which uses thermal imaging to help you spot pedestrians and animals in the road after dark. Also new are standard safety features like Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, and Side Bicyclist Alert.

In addition, the Yukon boasts extensive trailering technologies to help you maximize its 8,400-pound towing capacity. Key available features include Blind Zone Steering Assist with trailering functionality, Jackknife Alert, and camera system upgrades like Transparent Trailer View and Trailer Reverse Trajectory.

The 2025 Yukon’s new 16.8-inch touchscreen

Photo: GMC

The new AT4 Ultimate

The new AT4 Ultimate trim builds on the off-road-ready AT4 with an even greater degree of capability and luxury. For example, it’s equipped with a front skid plate, 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and a four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that can be raised to give you 2 extra inches of ground clearance. The interior of the AT4 Ultimate is decked out in full-grain Obsidian Rush leather and Ash Burl wood.

Engine and trim options

In line with previous years, the 2025 Yukon offers three engine options: a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel. However, the Duramax engine is now available on every trim in the Yukon lineup. Speaking of trim levels, the Yukon revised lineup includes the entry-level Elevation, AT4 and AT4 Ultimate, and Denali and Denali Ultimate models.

According to GMC, the 2025 Yukon will enter production soon and should roll out to dealerships around the U.S. by the end of the year.