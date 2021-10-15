No Comments

GMC Yukon Denali XL Makes 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors List

The 2021 Yukon Denali

Photo: GMC

WardsAuto recently named the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali XL to its list of the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors. The judges recognized the full-size SUV for having an interior that’s both rugged and refined.

How did the Yukon stand out from the competition?

Photo: GMC

The 2021 Yukon Denali XL incorporates a number of premium materials including leather, metallic trim elements, and open-pore teakwood inlays. The judges especially appreciated the luxurious look of the light-shale perforated leather seats with unique stitching, dashboard trim elements, and dark accent piping.

They were also impressed by the model’s available power-sliding center console. This can move back up to 10 inches, providing extra space for your items. It also has a hidden, lockable storage drawer to keep valuables out of sight. And it features two cupholders, temperature controls for the second row, and USB outlets.

The power-release second-row bucket seats make it less difficult to get into the way back. And the power 60/40 split-folding third-row bench seat also folds down easily when you need additional room for your gear. With both rear rows folded down, the 2021 Yukon Denali XL offers 144.7 cubic feet of cargo volume, impressing WardsAuto.

Photo: GMC

Thanks to its all-new independent rear suspension, the 2021 model has 10 more inches of third-row legroom than the previous model. Plus, it has a lower floor so adults sitting in the back won’t feel as cramped.

As far as cabin technology goes, the 2021 Yukon Denali XL comes standard with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can listen to music through a 14-speaker Bose audio system. In addition, you can view important vehicle information through the 8-inch Driver Information Center or available 15-inch Head-Up Display. The Judges also appreciated that the SUV kept its simple knobs for controlling features.

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali XL will receive its 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors trophy on Nov. 16.