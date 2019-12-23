No Comments

Honda Accord Named 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Sedan

Photo: Honda

When the current, 10th generation Honda Accord first launched at the end of 2017 as a 2018 model, it began to rack in so many industry awards that we started to have a “here we go again” attitude to every article we published reporting such award.

Now, two years later… well, here we go again. The 2020 Honda Accord has just earned the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan award, which follows the also-recent announcement that the car had been listed, for the 34th time in 37 years, as one of Car and Driver’s 10Best cars of the year.

The Accord was also featured in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards last year, which recognize the overall best vehicles of the year that are currently available on the car market, based on extensive testing by the Edmunds editorial staff.

“A two-time winner of our best sedan award, the Honda Accord offers everything you’d hope for — and a little more,” said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. The Accord was ranked 1st ahead of the Kia Stinger and Mazda6, which were tied as the runners-up, and the Buick Regal Sportback and Ford Fusion in 4th and 5th place, respectively.

“Packed with sophisticated technology, sporty handling and thoughtful design, the Accord is far more refined than you’d expect for the price and remains firmly ahead of the other vehicles in its class as our Top Rated Sedan of 2020.”

Could the Honda Accord become the most-awarded sedan of its generation? We’d need someone to do the math, but we’d wager it may already hold that title.