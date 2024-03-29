No Comments

Honda Dominates 2024 KBB Consumer Choice Awards

Photo: Honda

Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand, Best Value Brand, Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand, Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand, and Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand.

These are the awards Honda earned in the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards. This isn’t just dominance — it’s practically a clean sweep, as Honda grabbed all but one of the non-luxury awards for which it was eligible. Its only loss was to Dodge in the “Best Car Styling Brand” category. Fair enough.

“Honda takes home the Best Overall Brand Award for the eighth time in the past 11 years, achieving the highest average scores across all ratings of non-luxury models,” KBB reports. “In addition, Honda impressively claims the Best Value Brand Award for the tenth straight year.”

New name for Consumer Choice Awards

Previously known as the Brand Image Awards, the 2024 KBB Consumer Choice Awards show how car shoppers perceive automotive brands. While the post-pandemic market is somewhat returning to normality, buying a new car is still a huge purchase decision for the vast majority of Americans. They can spend many hours researching new models to determine the make and model that best meets their needs while fitting in their budget. And brand perception has a major impact on the models that earn their attention.

KBB’s Brand Watch gathers data from over 12,000 new car buyers every year, granting insight on the factors they deem most important when making these decisions. More importantly, it shows how consumers, rather than sometimes out-of-touch professional critics and reviewers, perceive car brands.

“Honda is considered the most trusted brand because its vehicles are known to be practical, fuel-efficient, and reliable,” KBB said. The publication also named Honda the “Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand,” a new award category focused on interior quality, infotainment technology, and ride comfort.

Honda additionally claimed the top spot among both luxury and non-luxury EV and hybrid brands. That segment had a notable shakeup as Tesla completely dropped off the awards due to fierce competition from legacy and start-up brands, as well as declining interest in EVs..

While Honda historically performs well in the KBB Consumer Choice Awards, typically winning 2-3 categories alongside automakers like Toyota and Subaru, its 2024 showing is genuinely remarkable.