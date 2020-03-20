No Comments

Hyundai Takes Extensive COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America has taken an array of serious steps to protect the safety of its employees, customers, and surrounding communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significant steps have also been taken to protect workers at the offices of Hyundai Motor America, including stepped-up sanitizing and restricted visitor access. Nearly all employees are now working from home. A few remain in the office for essential auto repair and supply support. The company has also halted travel for field employees, along with non-essential trips inside North America. International travel has been stopped as well.

Meanwhile, Hyundai dealerships across North America are following CDC recommendations for employee and customer safety, thoroughly cleaning vehicles in service departments, and getting financial assistance from Hyundai as necessary.

Hyundai is also looking out for its customers with the Assurance Job Loss Protection program. The automaker will make up to six months of payments for anyone who loses their job after purchasing or leasing a vehicle through Hyundai Capital between March 14 and April 30. Customers can also request 90 days of deferred payments on certain purchases through April 30.

Hyundai worker tests positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed for one of the employees at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant. That same day, the automaker announced that production would be suspended there.

Under the guidance of the Alabama Department of Public Health, any affected work areas at the plant are being thoroughly disinfected. Hyundai will confer with the state department of health and the CDC and let its workers know if and when the facility is safe enough to resume production.

Before the shutdown, the plant had already closed to the public, provided plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for workers, and make sure everyone on site was informed about the CDC’s recommendations for reducing the spread of viruses.

