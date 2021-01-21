No Comments

Hyundai Elantra Crowned 2021 North American Car of the Year

Photo: Hyundai

The all-new Elantra captured the 2021 North American Car of the Year award, giving Hyundai a big win to start the year.

This award, voted on by a panel of U.S. and Canadian automotive journalists, is one of the auto industry’s most coveted annual honors. It serves as major validation for the Elantra’s extensive redesign, which lavished attractive design elements and new technologies on the seventh-generation compact sedan.

The Elantra advanced through three rounds of Car of the Year voting, beating out two other finalists to emerge as the victor.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire company, our Alabama and Ulsan plant employees who build Elantra, and our dealers,” said Jose Munoz, the CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “Elantra is a symbol of our blend of dynamic design, advanced technology, and great fuel economy. Elantra customers are going to experience all of the hard work and dedication that went into making this class-leading car.”

Photo: Hyundai

For 2021, the Elantra’s exterior design got a complete overhaul and a sporty new four-door coupe look. Inside, the car boasts a new 8-inch infotainment system and more standard Hyundai SmartSense features. Higher trims add high-tech options like Hyundai Digital Key and a hands-free smart trunk release. The 2021 Elantra also gets better gas mileage than previous model years and rides on a more responsive retuned suspension.

For 2021, the Elantra lineup presents more options than ever, welcoming two new configurations. The Elantra Hybrid gets more than 50 mpg and offers fun-to-drive dynamics with an independent rear suspension. The Elantra N Line ramps up the model’s sporty aspects. It adds unique N brand styling and a 201-horsepower turbo engine with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

