SUVs Dominate Hyundai’s February Sales Report

Photo: Hyundai

Despite lots of bad winter weather and fewer selling days than the same month last year, Hyundai Motor America ended February 2021 with an 8 percent increase in retail SUV sales.

Totaling 48,333 units, the automaker’s overall sales were down 9 percent compared to the same month in 2020 — however, that was also the best February in Hyundai sales history.

“Hyundai’s manufacturing facilities have maintained production levels, allowing our customers to find the Hyundai vehicle the desire,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president for national sales. “Significant weather in parts of the country disrupted logistics and sales. We anticipate sales bouncing back in those areas over the next several months. Despite that, consumer demand remains strong and Hyundai dealers continue to achieve increasing return on sales.”

Hyundai’s overall retail sales decreased 2 percent to 44,133. Nearly 70 percent of those sales were SUVs, demonstrating the growing clout of Hyundai’s well-rounded lineup. Four SUV models boasted retail sales gains for the month: the Santa Fe, the Tucson, the Kona, and the Venue.

In overall sales, three Hyundai vehicles posted increases for February. The Sonata midsize sedan was up about 1 percent for the month with 6,202 sales. The recently refreshed Santa Fe midsize SUV grew its sales more than 16 percent for a total of 8,318 units moved. And sales for the Venue subcompact SUV rose a whopping 52 percent to 1,869.

Meanwhile, sales for the three-row Palisade SUV cooled a bit, dropping just under 9 percent. Given the model’s popularity over the past year, sales should rebound quickly in the coming months. Sales for the compact Tucson SUV were down a little less than 2 percent. Expect this model’s numbers to get a big boost soon when the completely redesigned 2022 version arrives at dealerships.

