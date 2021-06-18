No Comments

Hyundai Preps Updated Xcient Fuel Cell Truck

Photo: Hyundai

In a bid to help hydrogen-powered transportation catch on globally, Hyundai is upgrading its groundbreaking Xcient Fuel Cell truck.

Choose Confidence: Hyundai vehicles are backed by America’s Best Warranty

Designed for a variety of commercial applications, the heavy-duty Xcient Fuel Cell is the first-ever mass-produced hydrogen truck. This year’s update will provide it with refreshed exterior styling and more efficient, reliable performance.

“Hyundai Motor is leveraging more than 20 years of experience in fuel cell technology to further its vision of an eco-friendly hydrogen society,” said Jaehoon Chang, the president of Hyundai’s commercial vehicle division. “With 2021 Xcient Fuel Cell, Hyundai will contribute to the widespread adoption of commercial vehicles powered by hydrogen.”

The Xcient Fuel Cell’s most prominent exterior change is a new grille design with a chrome V shape, mesh patterns, and blue surround. The truck’s body configuration options will expand to include two choices: a 4×2 or 6×2 wheel and axle layout.

Primary power for the Xcient Fuel Cell comes from a pair of 90-kilowatt fuel cell stacks, which have been redesigned to be more efficient and durable. They’re supported by three batteries. Seven tanks hold the truck’s hydrogen fuel, and a refill takes between 8 and 20 minutes.

Ready to Buy a New Vehicle? Use this payment calculator to figure out what fits your budget

Photo: Hyundai

This fuel cell system powers an electric motor that can produce up to 469 horsepower and 1,649 lb-ft of torque. The updated Xcient is also expected to offer a driving range of up to 248 miles.

The Xcient Fuel Cell has already drawn interest from a variety of businesses. Across Europe, 1,600 of these trucks could be on the road by 2025. Nearly 50 are already in use across Switzerland, with more to be shipped by the end of the year.

Government units and companies in China and the U.S. are also looking to explore the potential of commercial hydrogen trucks, which means the Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell could soon become a common sight on roads and highways around the world.