Hyundai Pulls Plug on Ioniq Electric Car

Hyundai is discontinuing the Ioniq Electric hatchback

Photo: Hyundai

For 2022, the Hyundai lineup is gaining one EV in the Ioniq 5 — but it’s losing another in the Ioniq Electric.

Autotrader reports that Hyundai will discontinue the Ioniq Electric, an all-electric hatchback car that’s been around since 2017. The automaker is shifting its emphasis to battery-powered SUVs like the Kona Electric, Ioniq 5, and upcoming models for the Ioniq sub-brand.

The Ioniq Electric is part of a three-vehicle lineup that also includes the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. It’s not clear yet whether the two Ioniq hybrids will come back for 2022 or be taken out of production along with the all-electric model.

As a whole, the Ioniq lineup sold 11,107 units over the first six months of 2021. That’s a big improvement over 2020, but still just 2.7 percent of Hyundai’s total sales. The automaker doesn’t separate out sales for each of the three models, so it’s likely that Ioniq Electric numbers alone are quite a bit less than the total.

The Ioniq Electric has 170 miles of driving range

Photo: Hyundai

As EV technology rapidly advances, the Ioniq Electric’s range and charging capabilities aren’t quite up to par with the Kona Electric or competitors like the Chevy Bolt, Kia Niro, or Nissan Leaf Plus. On the other hand, it’s one of the EV segment’s most affordably priced models.

For 2021, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric carries a starting price of $33,245 before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit is applied. It has a maximum driving range of 170 miles and can regain 80 percent of its battery charge with about 50 minutes on a public fast charger. The electric motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque. The Ioniq Electric also offers an extensive list of standard infotainment technologies, safety features, and interior amenities.

