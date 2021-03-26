No Comments

Hyundai Reveals 2022 Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Details

Photo: Hyundai

With the addition of a plug-in hybrid model for 2022, the Hyundai Tucson lineup is about to get bigger and more diverse than ever before.

Joining other new options like the sporty Tucson N Line and the regular Tucson hybrid, the Tucson PHEV is poised to give drivers a strong combination of performance and efficiency.

Tucson PHEV capabilities and features

The Tucson PHEV’s plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.6-liter turbo gas engine and an electric motor powered by a 13.8-kilowatt battery. This combination is expected to deliver 261 horsepower. Thanks to a bigger battery, that’s about 35 more horsepower than the regular hybrid model. The Tucson PHEV also delivers 2,000 pounds of max towing capability.

Along with an 70 MPGe efficiency rating, the Tucson PHEV can achieve an all-electric driving range of about 32 miles. The 7.2-kilowatt on-board charger completely recharges the battery in as little as two hours. When using both gas and electric power, the Tucson PHEV gets a combined 30 mpg.

The Tucson PHEV comes standard with HTRAC all-wheel drive. This system includes selectable modes for driving on snowy or slippery roads. The Tucson PHEV also features e-handling technology, a setup that takes advantage of electric torque to provide improved traction, stability, and comfort while cornering.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai hasn’t provided details about pricing, trims, or safety and infotainment options for the Tucson PHEV. However, all other 2022 Tucson trims are getting a fairly extensive set of standard features, and it’s likely that the plug-in hybrid will receive these as well.

Safety technologies likely to come standard on the Tucson PHEV include LED headlights, Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, and Lane Following Assist. The new Tucson also gets a standard 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system with features like HD radio and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No official release date has been announced for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV, but it’s expected to arrive at dealerships sometime this summer.