Hyundai Enjoys September Sales Surge

The Tucson was Hyundai’s sales leader in September

Photo: Hyundai

Bolstered by gains from all of its SUV models, Hyundai Motor America celebrated a 5 percent sales increase for September.

For the month, Hyundai moved 54,790 units — a significant improvement on the 51,951 vehicles it sold during the same month in 2019. SUV sales made up nearly 65 percent of that amount.

Hyundai’s quarterly numbers lagged a bit behind the automaker’s September performance, totaling 170,828 units sold for a 1 percent decrease.

“Our outstanding product portfolio combined with stable inventory, the right incentives, and the elevation of the customer experience at our dealerships has resulted in another month of market share gains,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “Retail sales in the third quarter also increased, another indication that sales are recovering from the pandemic.”

Retail sales increased 21 percent for Hyundai and represented about 95 percent of the automaker’s total sales. SUV retail sales were up 36 percent.

Hyundai sales leaders for September

Several individual models posted increases for the month. Among SUVs, the Tucson was up 3.4 percent, and it also led all Hyundai vehicles with 10,644 units sold. The Santa Fe sold 8,566 units for a 3.5 percent increase.

Demonstrating how the model has grown in popularity since its debut last year, the Palisade was up an impressive 121 percent with 7,741 sales. The Kona made robust gains as well, selling 6,971 units for a nearly 32 percent increase. Still in its first year on the market, the Venue delivered a solid 1,529 sales.

SUVs weren’t the only Hyundai models that performed well in September. The Sonata midsize sedan sold 8,038 units for the month — a year-over-year improvement of more than 33 percent.

Over the coming months, Hyundai plans to add a handful of updated models that bode well for continued sales success. The all-new Elantra sedan and the refreshed Santa Fe are coming later this fall, while the redesigned Tucson will arrive early next year.

