Hyundai Smashes Sales Records in March

The Hyundai Palisade had its best sales month ever in March

Photo: Hyundai

With 75,403 sales reported, Hyundai Motor America achieved its best March — and its best month — of all time.

Compared to the same month last year, Hyundai sales were up 115 percent. Even when you take into account how March 2020 sales plunged as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, this past month’s increase was still an impressive showing.

March was also the automaker’s strongest month ever for retail sales, which totaled 72,740 units. Those numbers helped Hyundai reach record first-quarter retail sales with 156,470 units moved.

“It was a historic U.S. sales performance in March and Q1 for Hyundai,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president of national sales. “Strong consumer confidence, stable inventory, a compelling lineup, attention-grabbing advertising, and the efforts of our dealer partners all came together to deliver these results.”

Hyundai’s top March sellers

Every Hyundai vehicle except for the Veloster hatchback enjoyed huge sales increases in March — including many triple-digit surges. Among SUVs, the compact Tucson was the top seller at 15,744 units — a 159 percent increase. The midsize Santa Fe piled up 11,538 sales for an 82 percent gain.

The subcompact Kona rose 169 percent with 10,416 sales, while the three-row Palisade notched 9,184 sales for a 133 percent increase — the best month ever for both models. The subcompact Venue had a strong month, too. It was up 170 percent with 2,568 units moved.

Hyundai’s cars had their best month in a long time. The Elantra was up 70 percent with 12,598 sales, and the Sonata sold 9,335 units to soar 136 percent. The subcompact Accent and eco-friendly Ioniq grew their sales as well.

So will Hyundai be able to keep up March’s momentum, or were these big numbers a one-off occurrence? Time will tell, but the automaker’s diverse lineup and the imminent arrival of the all-new 2022 Tucson bode well for future sales.