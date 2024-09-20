No Comments

Is the Mazda Lineup Changing for the 2025 Model Year?

The new 2025 Mazda CX-70

Photo: Mazda

Thinking about buying a Mazda in the near future? Here’s what the automaker’s lineup has in store for the 2025 model year. Most of Mazda’s vehicles are in line for minor updates, but there are a few big changes to report as well — most notably, the brand-new CX-70 and a new hybrid variant for the CX-50. Read on to learn what you can expect from each Mazda car and SUV in 2025.

All-new Mazda models for 2025

2025 Mazda CX-70: The CX-70 joins the 2025 Mazda lineup as an all-new SUV that emphasizes sporty design and performance. It’s available with a hybrid-boosted turbo engine or as a plug-in hybrid. Although the CX-70 is a two-row model like the CX-5, it gains additional interior space from the platform it shares with the three-row CX-90.

Significantly refreshed or updated models

2025 Mazda CX-50: The CX-50 compact SUV is adding a new hybrid powertrain option for 2025. This electrified model provides 219 horsepower, standard eAWD, and up to 38 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The CX-50 lineup also offers 2.5-liter and 2.5-liter turbo powertrain choices.

The 2025 Mazda CX-50

Photo: Mazda

Carry-overs and minor updates

2025 Mazda CX-30: For the new model year, the CX-30 SUV adds Alexa Built-In voice assistance and expanded functionality for the available Mazda Online Navigation system.

2025 Mazda CX-5: The CX-5 compact SUV mostly carries over from the previous model year, adding a few appearance tweaks and expanding features like 360-degree cameras and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to more trim levels.

2025 Mazda CX-90: The CX-90 three-row SUV was all-new for 2024, and that means it’s only incorporating small changes for 2025. For example, the high-end 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus model adds a new six-seat configuration, and deluxe features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen and wireless charging are now available on more trim levels.

2025 Mazda3: Other than new Alexa Built-In availability and navigation updates, the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback are largely unchanged for 2025. The biggest change is probably the return of the entry-level 2.5 S trim level to the hatchback lineup.

What about the Miata?

Mazda hasn’t released details yet about its 2025 plans for the MX-5 Miata sports car. Currently in its fourth generation, the Miata hasn’t been fully redesigned since the 2015 model year, so it’s due for big changes of some sort. Speculation has swirled that the Miata will soon be discontinued, or electrified, or given a major next-gen makeover. But so far, there’s nothing specific to report.

Overall, with a new SUV model, a new hybrid option, and value-enhancing changes for numerous trim levels, the 2025 Mazda lineup has plenty to offer for curious vehicle buyers.