6 Bad Driving Habits That Can Affect Your Car’s Longevity

Most of us are guilty of a bad driving habit or two. Whether you’re overly heavy on the brakes and gas when you’re driving or tend to ignore the condition of your tires, you’re doing your car a disservice by sticking to these bad habits. Here are six bad habits to cut out ASAP for the good of your car.

1. Heavy braking and accelerating

Driving in the city is no picnic. You have to be very aware of your surroundings so you can react quickly and early. If you’re in the habit of hitting the gas as soon as the light turns red and slamming on the brakes when the car in front of you slows or stops, you can cause premature wear to your front brakes. You’ll also experience a dip in fuel efficiency since you’re riding the gas pedal way more than is necessary.

2. Ignoring load limits

Your car can handle a decent amount of weight, but even the beefiest truck has its limits. If you routinely carry more than your vehicle can handle, you’re putting unnecessary strain on the suspension, brakes, and drivetrain, according to RAC. You can find out your car’s weight limit by reviewing your owner’s manual.

3. Abusing the gear shift

Most vehicles these days come with an automatic transmission. But if you’re driving a manual, make sure you are shifting gears smoothly and at the appropriate time (i.e. don’t wait until you hit 5,000 RPM before shifting gears). You should also avoid resting your hand on the stick shift when not changing gears, because doing so can put pressure on the transmission and wear it down more quickly.

4. Ignoring your tires

There’s a reason car manufacturers and mechanics recommend rotating your tires whenever you get an oil change. Doing so can help ensure the tires wear more evenly, and therefore last longer. You should also pay attention to your tire pressure and make sure they are not over- or under-inflated. According to YourMechanic, driving on deflated tires can decrease your gas mileage by about 15 percent.

5. Not repairing dents

Whether you have a small dent from when someone rammed your car with their door in a parking lot, or a larger one from a collision, you need to get it fixed ASAP to avoid rusting. Rust can damage the structural integrity of your car, not to mention it looks terrible. Often, some or all of the repair will be covered by your insurance, but even if it’s not, paying to repair a dent now can prevent more costly repairs in the future.

6. Leaving your electronics on

You probably already know that it’s not recommended to leave an internal light on in your car overnight unless you want to wake up to a dead battery. While it’s easy to forget to turn off a reading light on occasion, don’t make a habit of doing so as it can put unnecessary stress on your battery and shorten its life.

If you treat your car well, it should stick around to serve you for years to come. Curb your bad driving habits now to prevent them from becoming a larger issue in the future.