No Comments

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Makes Forbes List for Best 7-Passenger SUVs

Forbes praised the Jeep Grand Cherokee L for near-luxury trims like the Summit Reserve

Photo: Stellantis

Hey, would you look at that! Another award for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. One of the newest offerings in the lineup, the three-row Grand Cherokee L, was named one of the Best 7-Passenger SUVs of 2022 by the experts at Forbes.

Stay on Top of It: Tips for maintaining your Jeep Wrangler and keeping it on the road (and off it) longer

The new Grand Cherokee L ranked No. 3 in the standings, with Forbes Wheels contributor Jen Dunnaway noting that the seven-seater version of the SUV “lays in a middle ground between mass-market and luxury SUVs.” Factors considered by Forbes in the awards include fuel economy, price, safety features, and driving experience.

Grand Cherokee L scores for luxury, off-road confidence

Other strong points highlighted are consistent with the qualities that have made the Grand Cherokee the most award-winning SUV of all time. Namely, great off-road capabilities, ample towing for its size, premium interior quality, and leading-edge technologies.

Among the pros listed out are the luxurious higher trim options like the Summit and Summit Reserve, superior towing stats compared to the competition, and a smooth-handling ride.

“With its true four-low range, available adjustable air suspension, and 6,200-pound maximum towing capacity, the Grand Cherokee L also packs much more capability than most three-row crossovers, making it a great choice for families who play hard but enjoy the finer things as well,” Dunnaway writes.

The Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system are options that ensure the connection between the luxurious three-row SUV and Jeep’s off-road-ready roots. Of course, you’ve got the trio of 4×4 systems — Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II — and a Trail Rated badge on the Grand Cherokee L Overland.

This is just the most recent honor for the Grand Cherokee L, which also picked up the title of Best Full-Size SUV from Good Housekeeping earlier this year.