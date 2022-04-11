No Comments

Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept Bows at Easter Jeep Safari

Yes, but how does the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 feel about the X-Men?

Photo: Stellantis

Last year, ahead of Jeep showing off its first production EV, we got a peek at things to come with the Jeep Magneto concept. Jeep is following up that impressive piece with the Wrangler Magneto Concept 2.0, a concept that debuted this month at the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 whips with tons more power

On its face, the powertrain doesn’t seem like it changed all that much between last year’s Jeep Magneto concept and the Wrangler Magneto 2.0. Both have an axial flux electric motor with a six-speed manual transmission, though the 2.0 does make some notable tweaks. And those notable tweaks lead to a ridiculous boost in power.

Jeep doubled peak amperage in the powertrain up to 600 amps and recalibrates it to hold that peak for up to 10 seconds. The result: 625 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque — a hefty bump from the original Magneto’s 285 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.

But when you’re talking about a Wrangler, off-roading is where it’s at. To this end, the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 adds 12 inches to the wheelbase of the Wrangler two-door and beefs up over the previous concept with a 3-inch custom lift and 40-inch tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels.

On top of that, you’ve got the Rock-Trac transfer case from the Wrangler Rubicon, Dynatrac 60 Pro-Rock front axle, Dynatrac 80 Pro-Rock rear axle, and a custom driveshaft and suspension. So if this is any indication of where Jeep is going with an electric Wrangler, it’s fixing to be a good time.

Magneto 2.0 is smooth (point-oh)

Photo: Stellantis

Plus, the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 gets a pretty substantial upgrade over the precursor with features like a custom carbon-fiber B-pillar and a carbon-fiber hood with a blue-hued window that lets you see the power unit underneath.

It’s pretty much just a matter of time before there’s a real Jeep Wrangler up for grabs. From what we can see with the Magneto and now the Wrangler Magneto 2.0, there’s plenty of reason to be stoked for that day to come sooner rather than later.