Jesse Lazare and Kevin King Win Big at the Nissan Micra Cup

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Micra Cup is a Canadian summer tradition that takes place across six weekends. Recently, the fifth and sixth rounds were held at the Circuit ICAR, a unique raceway that was formerly occupied by the Montreal-Mirabel International Airport. It was a historic event for Nissan racing fans — in addition to hosting two races on the same day, it was the first Micra Cup ever held at Circuit ICAR. But that’s not all — here’s a recap of the day’s events.

Qualifying rounds

15-year-old Justin Arseneau is the youngest Micra Cup driver ever

Photo: Nissan

During the first of two qualifying rounds Jesse Lazare earned the pole position, right ahead of reigning champ Kevin King and Gavin Sanders. It was also a thrilling day for 15-year-old Justin Arseneau, the youngest driver ever to compete in the Micra Cup. He came in seventh place in the first qualifying round, and fourth place in the second qualifying round. Lazare, King, and Valérie Limoges managed captured first, second, and third, respectively, in that round.

Racing results

Photo: Nissan

During the first race of the day, Lazare and King battled it out, with King eventually winning first place thanks to some deft driving to overtake Lazare. Arseneau, Limoges, and Sanders competed for third place, with Sanders eventually capturing a spot on the podium. The second race was held after a brief two-hour break. This race marked Lazare’s first victory of 2020, ahead of King and Limoges.

If you want to witness the action for yourself, the races will air on Reseau Des Sports 2 this fall. The premier will be on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 11:00 a.m., with subsequent races airing on Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, as well as Dec. 6 and 13.

About the Micra Cup and Circuit ICAR

Photo: Nissan

Circuit ICAR provides a unique challenge to Micra Cup drivers. Unlike the other racetracks that competitors have driven on, Circuit ICAR is made of concrete, not asphalt. This offers a different kind of traction. However, like all Micra Cup events, drivers will compete in identical 109-horsepower Micra models. With that level playing field, winning a Micra Cup race comes down to skill and a thorough understanding of your machine.

