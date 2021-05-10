No Comments

Kia Donates $250K for “Night of Covenant House Stars” Event



Photo: Kia

Kia has been working hard to secure a reputation of giving back, whether it’s with scholarships for students or providing PPE for frontline workers. This is continuing with the brand’s sponsorship of the “Night of Covenant House Stars” event on Monday, May 17. Not only will Kia sponsor the charitable gala, but it will also donate $250,000 to Covenant House, which assists homeless youth in America.

“Night of Covenant House Stars” will be completely virtual and available to attend for free via RSVP on the Covenant House website. The star-studded event is aiming to raise money for the organization, as many young people have experienced homelessness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can expect to see A-listers like Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Jewel, Jon Hamm, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, Rachel Brosnahan, Sara Bareilles, Jon Bon Jovi, Robin Roberts, Stephen Colbert, Zach Braff, and more when you tune in.

Kia made a $1 million donation right at the start of the pandemic last year to organizations like Covenant House as well as StandUp for Kids. The automaker is very aware that the youth of the country are often overlooked, and the companies it is donating to are incredibly grateful.

“The homeless youth population is often forgotten and ignored, but with donations and support from organizations like Kia, we are able to let them know they are seen and heard,” said Covenant House president & CEO, Kevin Ryan. “These young people deserve every opportunity to live full productive lives and Kia’s support enables Covenant House to provide the shelter, counseling and mentoring they need to get them back on track.”

If you’d like to help out, you can make a donation at any time on the Covenant House website. You can also personally sponsor the event at varying levels of donation amounts. Your money will assist in the creation and collection of supplies (like food and clothing) to help young individuals succeed and improve their overall physical and mental health.