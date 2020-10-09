No Comments

Killer Car Movies: “The Car” (1977)

Imagine this, but substantially more evil

Photo: GPS 56 via CC

When we think of scary movies and the monsters that inhabit them, we usually think of eerie entities like ghosts, vampires, and zombies. But what about vehicles? It may sound like an odd proposition, but the history of cinema has shown that the humble car can be just as intimidating, disturbing, and frighteningly entertaining as any flesh-and-blood beast on the silver screen. The News Wheel is celebrating Halloween with a look at some of the creepiest killer car movies in film history, and next on our list is The Car from 1977.

This New Cadillac is Killer: But in a good way

The story of “The Car”

Perhaps no other film in the “killer car” genre has been given such an on-the-nose name. No fancy monikers, no made-up words, and no clever alliteration: this 1977 horror flick is simply called The Car. But what it lacks in descriptive titling it more than makes up for with good old-fashioned chills, thrills, and even a few spills.

The Car tells the terrifying tale of a small town besieged by a demonic vehicle with no discernable driver. The matte-black coupe — actually a heavily modified 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III — starts killing people with the ferocity of a wild animal. The town’s chief deputy, played by James Brolin, attempts to solve the mystery as the body count increases.

Why it’s scary

Admittedly, this flick is a bit on the campy side. Unlike the care and seriousness with which Steven Spielberg crafted Duel, The Car feels more like a lower-budgeted drive-in flick. But there’ still plenty of legitimate fright and unease in this film, particularly where the car itself is concerned. There’s something unsettling about the shape, color, and blacked-out windows of the modified Continental. The vehicle — and the film itself — has an intangible air of evil to it.

The implication that the car is somehow demonic is a creepy concept. Without giving away the ending, it’s all but confirmed that the vehicle was literally possessed by an evil force. The real-life involvement of then Church of Satan leader Anton LaVey in the film’s production adds an extra layer of unease to the proceedings.

Treat — Don’t Trick — Yourself Right: Upgrade to a Cadillac today

While not a major success upon its release in 1977, The Car has since developed a sizable cult following. In 2019, a sequel entitled The Car: Road to Vengeance was released straight to VOD. But that’s a story for another time…