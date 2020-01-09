No Comments

Leaked Photos Show Possible Baby Bronco Grille

The first teaser image of the “baby” Bronco first released in 2018

Photo: Ford Motor Company

A member of the Bronco6G community posted an image in November that shows what appears to be the grille of the “baby” Ford Bronco. The smaller, off-road-friendly SUV is expected to launch in close proximity to its full-size relative, the 2021 Ford Bronco, and will be based on the Ford Escape.

The image, which you can view in a thread on the Bronco6G forums, shows a curved grille with embossments for BRONCO badging in the center bar. The shape is not dissimilar from the grille seen in leaked images of the baby Bronco, and it matches up with a shadowy rendering of a small off-road SUV it revealed in March 2018.

News of a baby Bronco first leaked at a dealer meeting in Las Vegas in the fall of 2018, leading to the belief that the Bronco name will become a sub-brand under the Ford umbrella. Ford demonstrated how it might approach this sub-brand formula with the launch of the Mustang Mach-E, its fully electric performance SUV that is officially part of the Mustang family. Ford has also announced that it will make a hybrid version of the Bronco, and it’s rumored that Ford is working on a Bronco-based off-road pickup truck.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is set to make its world premiere in the spring of this year, and it’s likely that the baby Bronco — which may go by the name Bronco Sport — will pop up around the same time. It’s expected that the Baby Bronco will hit the market before the Bronco does, which will likely be around late 2020 or early 2021.

