No Comments

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Arrives in Mexico

Lincoln is selling just 40 Aviator Grand Touring SUVs in Mexico

Photo: Lincoln

The first 40 examples of the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring have arrived in Mexico. The first of a planned sub-brand of plug-in hybrid vehicles that now also includes the Corsair Grand Touring, the Aviator Grand Touring makes performance dynamics the focal point while delivering great range and efficiency.

The Latest from Lincoln: Aviator sets the standard for three-row luxury crossovers

“Lincoln is committed to introducing electrification through its new line of vehicles globally,” said Lincoln Motor Company Mexico Director Rosángela Guerra. “The 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is a perfect example of this commitment, and we will have more to share in the future.”

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring gets upgrades

Lincoln Mexico appears to be launching the Aviator Grand Touring exclusively with elements from the Grand Touring I and Grand Touring II packages. The 40 units available in Mexico feature higher-end upgrades like Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, 21-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, Adaptive Pixel LED headlamps, and a head-up display.

Other selling points Lincoln hits on with the Aviator Grand Touring for the Mexican market include 30-way Perfect Position seats wrapped in Bridge of Weir Scottish leather seats and a 14-way Revel sound system. The latter means that the version of the Aviator Grand Touring sold in Mexico lacks the high-end 28-speaker system and thus isn’t fully equipped per the Grand Touring II package.

No matter what features it has or doesn’t have, one thing is for certain with the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: It’s the most powerful vehicle the luxury brand has ever made. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines the mighty twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with an electric motor and 13.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack, delivers a loco 494 horsepower and an incredible 630 lb-ft of torque.

The first 40 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring SUVs are up for grabs now at a starting price of 1,922,000 pesos (approximately $87,400). Lincoln has not said when it will supplement the initial run of sales or how many more Aviator Grand Touring SUVs it plans to offer in Mexico.

Lincoln Goes Large: New 2020 Navigators stays out front in its segment with style, tech