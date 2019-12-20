No Comments

Mirage and Mirage G4 Named 2020 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America

PIctured: 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Photo: Mitsubishi

Vincentric gave the Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 the 2020 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America awards. The cars received these awards because they offer incredible value in their segments.

An Award-Winning Lineup: The green Outlander PHEV

The implication of the Vincentric awards

During the seventh annual Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards, Vincentric named the Mirage and Mirage G4 as winners in the subcompact hatchback and subcompact segments respectively.

Vincentric is known for providing the automotive industry with important knowledge, data, and consumer insights. For its 2020 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America awards, Vincentric chose the winners of each segment to be the vehicles with the highest value throughout the last five model years.

Looking at the 2015 to 2019 model years, Vincentric utilized statistical analysis to compare the current market prices of vehicles with the total cost-of-ownership amounts. Specifically, the analysis took maintenance schedules, finance rates, and residual values into consideration.

The chosen winners needed to perform well in ownership and cost areas, such as maintenance and repair, purchase price, fixed and operating costs over the life of the vehicle, and retained value.

The Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 performed well, thanks to their balance of low overall cost to own and operate, nice purchase price, and valuable convenience and safety features that come standard.

The 2020 Mirage is powered by the fuel-efficient 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine, which gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg on the highway. The 2020 Mirage G4 also helps you save money at the gas pump, offering 41 mpg on the highway.

Both models come with a 7-inch touch screen display, which has Bluetooth® audio streaming. They also feature steering wheel audio controls, a rearview backup camera, and a center console USB port.

To Be Continued: New electric SUV concept car

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage starts at $13,995, while the Mirage G4 has a starting price of $14,995. As such, both are affordable new models.