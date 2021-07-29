No Comments

N Hot Hatch Spared, Other Hyundai Veloster Trims Axed

Most Hyundai Veloster models will be discontinued for 2022

Photo: Hyundai

After a 10-year run, the Veloster hatchback will disappear from Hyundai’s lineup in 2022 — with one important exception.

According to Road and Track, five Veloster trim levels will be discontinued: 2.0, 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo, and Turbo Ultimate. However, Hyundai plans to keep making the critically acclaimed Veloster N hot hatch.

Saying goodbye to Hyundai’s three-door Veloster

Over its lifespan, the Veloster distinguished itself with affordable pricing, fun-to-drive dynamics, and a quirky three-door design — one on the driver’s side, two on the passenger’s side. For 2021, customers can choose between a 147-horsepower engine and a 201-horsepower turbo variant.

Although Veloster sales were strong throughout the model’s first half-decade, they’ve fallen dramatically since 2016. In the U.S., fewer than 1,400 were sold over the first six months of 2021.

Demand for the Veloster also fell victim to Hyundai’s increasing focus on its SUV lineup. Over the past few years, customers have flocked to compact SUVs like the Venue and Kona. These are essentially lifted hatchbacks that sell for a similar or slightly higher price compared to the more traditional Veloster.

Hyundai will continue producing the Veloster N performance hatchback

Photo: Hyundai

As a model for high-performance enthusiasts, the Veloster N fills a different niche than the rest of the Veloster lineup. That’s most likely why Hyundai spared it.

The Veloster N boasts a 275-horsepower engine, track-friendly tuning, all sorts of special performance-oriented features, and N-specific branding inside and out. It also costs thousands of dollars more than other Veloster models.

Over the past few years, Hyundai has been hard at work building its N lineup. Models like the Kona N and Elantra N will be joining the Veloster N soon at dealerships across the country.

Over the past few years, Hyundai has been hard at work building its N lineup. Models like the Kona N and Elantra N will be joining the Veloster N soon at dealerships across the country.