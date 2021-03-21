No Comments

Bronco Sport Accessory Packages Available at Dealers Now

Breaking: Bronco Sport sports bikes, boasts stuff

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is here, and it’s exactly what it says on the tin. Right out of the box, you get 4×4 capability and the same rugged personality as its bigger sibling — a combo that should make it a consistent sales success for the months to come. Ford is looking to sweeten the already sweet pot a bit more, launching a handful of new lifestyle accessory packages for the Bronco Sport.

“Every adventure is unique, just as every Bronco Sport owner is unique, and with these accessory bundles it’s easier than ever to make sure your vehicle fits your lifestyle,” said Jovina Young, Bronco Sport marketing manager. “Before it even leaves the showroom, your Bronco Sport is a true reflection of you.”

Ford serves up five unique packages for the ultra-cool Bronco Sport, each aimed at a particular lifestyle. With names like Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo, you can pretty well guess what the strength of each lifestyle bundle is.

All five Bronco Sport lifestyle bundles feature at least one accessory from Yakima. If you’re into going on trips into the wilderness with the fam, the Camping bundle includes a pretty rad duo: a Yakima Skyrise HD roof-mounted tent that can sleep two and a Yakima awning perfect for chilling out under.

The Bike pack makes the all-new Bronco Sport even more cyclist-friendly. In addition to its safari-style roof with height enough to store a pair of bikes standing up, this bundle adds a Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack for two bikes as well as a Yakima roof rack-mounted basket for other gear.

Ford details all five accessory bundles at the Bronco Sport configurator. If you opt for one, your dealer will install the equipment for you so that it’s ready to roll when you pick it up. Not bad, eh?

