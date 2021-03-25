No Comments

Hyundai Announces Pricing for Redesigned 2022 Tucson

Photo: Hyundai

The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson is coming soon to dealerships. Ahead of this highly anticipated compact SUV’s arrival, Hyundai has revealed pricing for each trim level — including new N Line and hybrid variants.

2022 Hyundai Tucson pricing and trim levels

Six of the 2022 Tucson’s trims are available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. HTRAC AWD adds $1,400 to the price of each. These trims include the base SE (starting at $24,950 for FWD), SEL ($26,500), SEL Convenience ($29,100), SEL Premium ($30,800), N Line ($32,000), and the top-of-the-line Limited ($34,700).

Each of these trims is equipped with a Smartstream 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine that makes an increased 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. This engine also offers a boosted towing capacity of 2,000 pounds. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode.

The 2022 Tucson lineup also includes three hybrid trims, all of which come standard with HTRAC AWD. Blue HEV starts at $29,050, SEL Convenience HEV starts at $31,650, and Limited HEV starts at $37,350.

These models are powered by a 1.6-liter gas turbo engine working in tandem with an electric motor. The system’s combined output amounts to 226 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Later this year, the 2022 Tucson will also be available in a plug-in hybrid variant. However, Hyundai hasn’t yet announced trim levels or pricing for the Tucson PHEV. We do know that this vehicle’s powertrain will put out 261 horsepower and provide 32 miles of all-electric range.

Every Tucson trim, whether gas or hybrid, comes outfitted with a wide range of standard features. All models present an 8-inch touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and HD Radio. Standard safety measures include LED headlights, Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Following Assist, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.

For more information on the 2022 Tucson and other Hyundai models, catch up with our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.