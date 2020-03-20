No Comments

New Buick Electric Crossovers Are on the Horizon

The 2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

At the recent General Motors EV Day event, the automaker announced that Buick will be unveiling a new electric vehicle by the end of 2020. More specifically, Buick is expected to release two electric crossovers by 2025.

Components of the electric crossovers

Much about the two models is unknown, but it seems that one will have a compact size and a similar exterior design to the Buick Velite. The other model will have large midsize stature that’s reminiscent of the Chevrolet Equinox.

The Buick VELITE 6 MAV

Photo: Buick

Both crossovers will offer a combination instrument cluster/infotainment display that measures 30 inches wide. Thus far, it’s unclear if it will come standard or be an available option. The technology could also potentially be akin to the 38-inch combination display screen that’s in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade interior

Photo: Cadillac

It’s likely that the compact crossover will share many attributes with the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. As such, the vehicle may be built on the BEV2 platform. Meanwhile, the midsize crossover will potentially have a stature that’s comparable to the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq, so the crossover may utilize the newer BEV3 platform.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Both crossovers will potentially have large grilles and narrow LED headlights that stand out on the exteriors. The models may accordingly have bolder looks than the current sophisticated lineup of Buick SUVs.

General Motors is also set to release a number of other electric vehicles in the near future. These include the aforementioned Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Cadillac Lyriq, as well as the GMC Hummer EV.

The compact crossover will likely be the first to debut of the two Buick electric crossovers. We at The News Wheel will keep you updated when Buick reveals more information about the vehicles later this year.