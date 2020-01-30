No Comments

New GMC Electric Hummer Pickup Achieves 1,000 Horsepower

General Motors recently announced its all-new electric Hummer pickup as one of its many upcoming electric models. Much about the vehicle has been kept secret, but GMC has announced that its first all-electric truck will have impressive performance.

Capability of the Hummer

The electric Hummer pickup doesn’t sacrifice any power in order to be fuel-efficient. The truck is capable of producing 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. With such an astounding amount of horsepower, the Hummer will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. Sources say the driving range is also expected to be about 400 miles, which means you could embark on road trips without needing to stop to recharge too often.

The truck is set to be built on the BT1 platform, which is a variant of the GM T1 platform. GM has utilized the T1 platform for many of its full-size trucks, including the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. SUVs, such as the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, also have taken advantage of the T1 platform.

The GM Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan will be building the durable Hummer super truck. The official reveal of the truck will take place on May 20, 2020, and GMC dealerships could potentially start selling the electric Hummer by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Although the truck’s reveal is still a long way off, GM will tease the Hummer in a new commercial that will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LIV. The 30-second spot will showcase the power and off-road capability of the Hummer, as well as its zero-emission driving.