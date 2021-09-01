No Comments

New Online Tool Helps You Plan A Road Trip

A road trip conjures up images of fun, laughter, exciting new places, and memories you’ll cherish forever. And, then you start to plan it, and some of the fun and excitement gets replaced with feelings of stress and confusion. A new online tool is hoping to make planning a multi-stop road trip simple, so you can focus on the fun with your road-tripping crew.

Skyscanner, a travel search site that specializes in curating cheap flights, has taken on the challenge of helping you plan your road trip. You just have to plug in your departure city (you can select a city from the drop-down that lists popular starting points in the U.S.), the duration of your getaway (the drop-down menu lets you select from 1-day to 8-day trip options), and the date of your departure. It brings up road trip suggestions and their routes based on several categories for your consideration —popular, family, culture, outdoors, and romantic.

The tool not only gives you road trip options, but it helps you figure out all the logistics regarding your choice.

“The new online tool combines every aspect of booking a road trip — from planning the itinerary to renting the car, booking the hotels, and finding the best activities in each destination — into one easily searchable engine,” according to Conde Nast Traveler writer Jessica Puckett.

Even if you wait until the last minute to plan your road trip, you could benefit from the tool. It curates data from hotels and rental car agencies that have available lodging and vehicles, respectively, for the dates you enter into Skyscanner’s road trip search engine, she adds.

“The road trip planner will be especially useful for the large number of tourists who are still eschewing international travel for domestic trips through the summer and fall,” notes Puckett.