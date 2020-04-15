No Comments

Nissan Ariya Concept Showcases Wave-like Design for Display Screens



Photo: Nissan

Nissan doesn’t follow trends. It creates them. Instead of the popular tablet-like screen found in many modern cars, Nissan instead is employing a curved, wave-like design for the dual screens in its Ariya Concept. Based on Timeless Japanese Futurism design, the screens sit side by side, blending beautiful form and smart function.

“The human eye naturally looks from side to side when driving,” explains Tomomichi Uekuri, senior manager of HMI engineering team. “People can see and absorb more information if it’s laid out horizontally. Peripheral vision works this way as well.”

The horizontal layout of the screens allows the driver easier and safer access to information. Since it is positioned in the driver’s line of sight, it’s integrated into the dashboard.

2020 Nissan Ariya Concept

Photo: Nissan

According to the automaker, “Nissan’s design team calls this engawa — the undefined space between where you are, and where you are going.”

The two separate screens have the ability to act as one. Drivers can manipulate data to appear on the preferred screen with a simple swipe or disappear when no longer needed.

“The display’s wave construction is innovative and utilizes an ergonomic layout for both the meter display and the center display, not only for visibility but also allows the driver to easily reach the center display touch screen,” Uekuri adds.

The Nissan Ariya Concept is an all-electric SUV equipped with all-wheel drive. Its exterior features super-thin LED headlights, a front “shield” designed to take the place of a typical grille, and front fenders that are wide and sleek. A Nissan badge is illuminated in the front “shield.”

The Nissan Ariya Concept, which debuted at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, also features the Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 driver-assist system.

The green powertrain, advanced safety systems, and the sleek design of the Nissan Ariya Concept prove the future of driving is bright.