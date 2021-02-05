 Added on February 5, 2021  Kimiko Kidd   , ,
Nissan Unveils the 2022 Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier
Photo: Nissan

Let’s face it — the Nissan Frontier has been long overdue for a serious overhaul. But as they say, good things come to those who wait. And the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier brings plenty of updates that elevate its status in the mid-size truck segment. Here’s a look at what’s new.

A bold new look

2022 Nissan Frontier
Photo: Nissan

The Frontier received an entirely new look that’s considerably more rugged than its predecessor. Its facelift takes inspiration from the Nissan Hardbody, a truck that made a name for itself at off-road racing events throughout the 1980s and 1990s.  It also sports a bigger, bolder grille, a wider stance, taller ride height, and imposing vertical fenders. The specially equipped four-wheel-drive-only Frontier PRO-4X and the new two-wheel-drive-only Frontier PRO-X models both feature LED headlamps, daytime running lights, fog lights, and eye-catching red grille accents.

Capability and technology

2022 Nissan Frontier
Photo: Nissan

On the inside, the Frontier comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. On top of that, it offers the largest-in-class available 9-inch touch screen, which makes it easy to access your apps and infotainment settings. You can also opt for Wi-Fi, a wireless charging station, and an Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

Like many other Nissan models, it’s not lacking in safety tech. It comes standard with class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, as well as available class-exclusive Traffic Sign Recognition and available Nissan Safety Shield 360, which you can opt for on every trim.

Under the hood, it’s got a 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine, which delivers best-in-class 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, which is a huge step up from the previous model’s five-speed transmission.

Plus, it boasts shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive. Plus, it has something called Off-Road Mode, which Nissan hasn’t released details on yet.

The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier is slated to hit dealers in the summer of 2021.