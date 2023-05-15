No Comments

Off-Road ZR2 Trim Joins 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Lineup

Photo: Chevrolet

The redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD lineup is welcoming a brand-new model for 2024: the off-road-ready ZR2. Just like the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2, the Silverado HD ZR2 will showcase unique design elements, boosted all-terrain capabilities, and a ZR2 Bison variant equipped with premium features designed by American Expedition Vehicles.

Meet the 2023 model: A closer look at the Chevy Silverado HD and its key features

“The Silverado HD ZR2 is for those who want it all: For when you need to haul equipment to the jobsite during the week, then the camper and family off the beaten path on the weekend,” said Sahar Nasif, the program engineering manager for Silverado HD ZR2. “It’s for those who want their tow rig to be just as cool as the toys it’s hauling.”

Like the regular Silverado HD, the HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison boast heavy-duty capabilities for towing, hauling, and more. They will be available only as 2500HD crew cab models, offering 18,500 pounds of max towing with the available 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V8 engine, or 3,397 pounds of max payload capacity with the standard 6.6-liter gas V8.

The 2024 Silverado HD ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

Silverado HD ZR2 features

Along with standard 4WD, the Silverado HD ZR2 comes with a raised suspension, Multimatic DSSV dampers, a rear e-locking differential, and an Off-Road mode to optimize the truck’s performance on adverse terrain. It also showcases a steel transfer case skid plate, front aluminum skid plate, and 18-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. Integrated mud guards and a signature ZR2 grille with Chevy’s aerodynamic flowtie emblem are included as well. The interior features Jet Black and Graystone leather seats, a flow-under console, and a 13.4-inch center touch screen paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

The Silverado HD ZR2 Bison

Photo: Chevrolet

Silverado HD ZR2 Bison features

On top of all the features provided by the regular Silverado HD ZR2, Chevy’s team-up with AEV gives the Silverado HD ZR2 Bison a unique set of off-road upgrades. Along with AEV gloss-black wheels, the HD ZR2 Bison flaunts a stamped-steel rear bumper with recovery points, a stamped-steel front bumper with a high approach angle and winch provisions, and a set of stamped-steel underbody skid plates. Inside, the front seats show off AEV logos on the head restraints.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison are currently scheduled to enter production this summer and go on sale sometime during the third quarter of 2023.