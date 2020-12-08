No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor the Next Best Thing to a Raptor

*triumphant guitar squeal*

Photo: Ford

We’re all waiting ever so patiently for Ford to kick a wall down and rip the cover off the next-generation F-150 Raptor, which is rumored to get a massive supercharged V8. Is that happening? You already know. When is it happening? Time will tell. But in the meantime, Ford is serving up a nice little sumthin’ sumthin’ to whet our appetites. That’s right, y’all: It’s the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor. Rumble, rumble.

Whole Lotta Shakin’: The new Ford Ranger Tremor is coming in 2021

New Tremor shakes up 2021 F-150 lineup

Following the success of the Super Duty Tremor and the recent announcement of the 2021 Ranger Tremor, the F-150 Tremor brings the off-road A-game to the F-Series again. Because Ford is just out here trying to sell all the trucks, the F-150 Tremor comes in standard, mid, and high equipment groups. Every one of ’em gets a battery of badass gear like 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires, a retuned suspension with improved damping, and Raptor-style bash plates.

The top high group is, of course, going to be the most beastly of the bunch. Ford isn’t delineating all the differences just yet — expect more deets to drop before the F-150 Tremor hits in summer 2021. But we do know that the most decked-out Tremor gets a torque-on-demand transfer case like what you get in the Raptor.

Ford isn’t just borrowing from the Raptor with its 2021 F-150 Tremor, either. This truck swipes some of the cool features debuting in the all-new Bronco as well, like the available Ford Trail Toolbox with Trail One-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist. You pair this up with a standard Rock Crawl Mode, available Trail Control, and an available 360-degree camera, and you’ve got yourself a yummy little stew. Spoon it up!

F-150 Tremor plenty capable, smart, stylish

The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor *hates* water

Photo: Ford

Like, *seriously* hates water

Photo: Ford

Also not particularly fond of rocks

Photo: Ford

MUST DOMINATE TRAIL, says F-150 Tremor

Photo: Ford

NOT TODAY ROCKS, says F-150 Tremor

Photo: Ford

Absolutely shocking shocks

Photo: Ford

Big meaty tires

Photo: Ford

Thrust all this off-road goodness onto a truck that’s already ready to do some heavy lifting and you’ve got yourself a workhorse. The 2021 F-150 Tremor is offered in a SuperCrew configuration with 5.5-foot box and standard four-wheel drive.

It gets the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which means you get 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. That also means you can tow a max 10,900 pounds and carry a max payload of 1,885 pounds, so you can bring a whole kit for your wilderness adventure.

Oh, and once you’re there, you can juice up your campsite with the available Pro Power Onboard, which offers 2.0 kilowatts of power. Not enough to keep 28 refrigerators running, but definitely at least enough for one or two — which is right about what you’d need if you’re a reasonable human being. To cap it all, the 2021 Ford F-150 gets a look all its own with a unique grille and Active Orange accents inside and out.

Ford says it will launch the 2021 F-150 Tremor next summer. That oughta tide you over a bit until the next-gen F-150 Raptor comes bounding out of the bush like a clever girl.

