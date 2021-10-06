[Photos] 2022 Ford Mustang Gets New Stealth Edition Package
All of you fans of the 2005 film Stealth, this one’s for you. Ford is bringing an all-new Stealth Edition Appearance Package to the 2022 Mustang, and it’s every bit as action-packed, bold, and memorable as that Jessica Biel about a bomber plane powered by a rogue artificial intelligence.
2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition looking Jamie Foxxy
The first-of-its-kind-but-probably-not-last-of-its-kind Mustang Stealth Edition is offered on the EcoBoost Premium. In addition to that pony’s 310-horsepower EcoBoost, you get blacked-out interior and exterior touches that just make it feel oh-so ferocious.
“The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” said Mustang Brand Marketing Manager Jim Owens. “Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all.”
And Stealth Edition is pretty apt. You get black pony badges, black mirror caps, and 19-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels among other things. It’ll also include the cool clear taillamp covers offered with the Mustang Ice White Edition. And you can pair all that with Shadow Black for the fully stealthy package — or Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, and Dark matter if black-on-black-on-black isn’t your thing.
Whatever color you pick, the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition should hit the spot just right. You’ll probably even love it so much that you want to name it. May I suggest Kara Wade in honor of Jessica Biel’s brave lieutenant from the 2005 military sci-fi classic Stealth?
2022 Mustang California Special offered with GT Performance Package
Oh, but Ford ain’t done rolling out new options for the 2022 Mustang lineup. For the first time, the California Special will be available with the GT Performance Package, which makes it an even more tubular performance.
The GT Performance Package includes gotta-have-it upgrades like a Torsen limited-slip differential, heavy-duty front springs, Brembo six-piston front calipers, and a dropped stance. When you factor in the Mustang GT’s 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque? Ooh-wee.
Oh, and the Mustang GT California Special already has plenty of added ooh-wee in the looks department. There’s the recognizable GT/CS side stripe, the honeycomb grille, the massive front splitter, the performance rear wing — and that’s just the outside. Inside, you Miko suede-trimmed door inserts and seats, red contrast stitching on the seats, carbon hex aluminum instrument panel finish. Definite ooh-wee status.
Whether you want that ooh-wee or to commemorate the 17th anniversary of one of America’s finest films, you’ll have your chance later this year. The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition and GT California Special go up for grabs toward year’s end with deliveries set to peel out in Q1 2022.
