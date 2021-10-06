 Added on October 6, 2021  Richard Bazzy   , , , , , , ,
[Photos] 2022 Ford Mustang Gets New Stealth Edition Package

2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue
The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth is real deal Jessica Biel
Photo: Ford

All of you fans of the 2005 film Stealth, this one’s for you. Ford is bringing an all-new Stealth Edition Appearance Package to the 2022 Mustang, and it’s every bit as action-packed, bold, and memorable as that Jessica Biel about a bomber plane powered by a rogue artificial intelligence.

2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition looking Jamie Foxxy

The first-of-its-kind-but-probably-not-last-of-its-kind Mustang Stealth Edition is offered on the EcoBoost Premium. In addition to that pony’s 310-horsepower EcoBoost, you get blacked-out interior and exterior touches that just make it feel oh-so ferocious.

“The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” said Mustang Brand Marketing Manager Jim Owens. “Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all.”

  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue side view
    That iconic profile
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue
    That iconic behind
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue black pony emblem
    Blacked-out pony badges? Yes please!
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue clear tri-bar taillamp covers
    This is zen
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue performance rear wing
    Built to perform. Because Mustang
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue honeycomb grille with black pony emblem
    A familiar face, but fiercer
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue wheel closeup
    Those wheels look hungry
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue black mirror cap
    Even the mirrors are FEROCIOUS
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue Mustang lighted sill plate
    See that sill plate? So sexy
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue front row side view
    Call this the pleasure center
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue matte and gloss black dash
    The devil is in the delightful details
    Photo: Ford

And Stealth Edition is pretty apt. You get black pony badges, black mirror caps, and 19-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels among other things. It’ll also include the cool clear taillamp covers offered with the Mustang Ice White Edition. And you can pair all that with Shadow Black for the fully stealthy package — or Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, and Dark matter if black-on-black-on-black isn’t your thing.

Whatever color you pick, the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition should hit the spot just right. You’ll probably even love it so much that you want to name it. May I suggest Kara Wade in honor of Jessica Biel’s brave lieutenant from the 2005 military sci-fi classic Stealth?

2022 Mustang California Special offered with GT Performance Package

  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special in Atlas Blue
    Californiaaaa
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special in Atlas Blue
    Knows how to party
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special in Atlas Blue rear taillamps and GT/CS badge
    Mustang GT California Editionnnnn
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special in Atlas Blue GT/CS badge
    Knows how to party
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special in Atlas Blue GT/CS lettering
    Hard to miss these letters

    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special 5.0-liter V8 with trut tower brace with California Special badge
    The California Edition gets a signature strut tower brace
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special front seats with Miko suede insert and red stitching
    Radical interior
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special front seat with Miko suede insert and red stitching
    Surf’s up, suede
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special Miko suede door insert
    So much suedes, dudes and dudettes
    Photo: Ford
  • 2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special center console with red contrast stitching
    Mmm, that stitchin’ is bitchin’
    Photo: Ford

Oh, but Ford ain’t done rolling out new options for the 2022 Mustang lineup. For the first time, the California Special will be available with the GT Performance Package, which makes it an even more tubular performance.

The GT Performance Package includes gotta-have-it upgrades like a Torsen limited-slip differential, heavy-duty front springs, Brembo six-piston front calipers, and a dropped stance. When you factor in the Mustang GT’s 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque? Ooh-wee.

Oh, and the Mustang GT California Special already has plenty of added ooh-wee in the looks department. There’s the recognizable GT/CS side stripe, the honeycomb grille, the massive front splitter, the performance rear wing — and that’s just the outside. Inside, you Miko suede-trimmed door inserts and seats, red contrast stitching on the seats, carbon hex aluminum instrument panel finish. Definite ooh-wee status.

Whether you want that ooh-wee or to commemorate the 17th anniversary of one of America’s finest films, you’ll have your chance later this year. The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition and GT California Special go up for grabs toward year’s end with deliveries set to peel out in Q1 2022.