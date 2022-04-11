No Comments

Ford Rattles the Cage with New 2023 F-150 Rattler

Photo: Ford

Rattlers, get rattlin’. Ford is adding a new model to the F-150 lineup for 2023, and it should be quite a crowd-pleaser. The 2023 Ford -150 Rattler joins on as the entry-level option for off-roading, serving up standard four-wheel drive as well as some distinct personality points.

New Rattler trim is sporty, backs it up with 4WD

Probably the biggest selling point with the Rattler is its mix of content from the popular FX4 Off-Road package. Not only are you getting standard 4WD, but the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler also offers up musts like an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, hill descent control, and a retuned sport suspension.

For adventuring in style

Photo: Ford

With the Rattler, you also get a truck that just looks rad(ler). Ford slaps the roof of this truck because it fits in so much style thanks to features like 18-inch dark-painted wheels, blackout grille and bumpers, and a dual exhaust. The Rattler comes with unique graphics — rattlesnake-inspired, of course — and is offered in eight colors including Antimatter Blue and Rapid Red.

Rattler will be mighty fine on the inside

Photo: Ford

On the inside, the 2022 Ford F-150 Rattler builds on its namesake with pseudo-snakeskin-style seating. Onyx upholstery with bronze stitching and accent stitching gives the truck a unique, striking style that should fly (or slither) well with customers.

How much will the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler cost?

It’s all uphill for the Ford F-150 in 2023

Photo: Ford

Ford will push the Rattler as the 4WD entry truck in the 2023 F-150 lineup, which should slot it between the XL and XLT. That’ll likely put its starting price somewhere in the low to mid $30,000 range before fees. Ford’s two off-road-focused F-150 trims start considerably higher. For 2022, the F-150 Tremor starts at $52,235 while the 450-horsepower Raptor tops out at $68,675.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler arrives in the fall, so you can expect more details to drop sometime in the not-too-distant future.