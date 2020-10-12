No Comments

2021 Ford Bronco OG Concept is OP FRFR

The Ford Bronco OG Concept is R-A-D

Photo: Ford

Oh, so you thought Ford was done showing off all the stuff you can do with a new Bronco? Pfft. C’mon. Ford isn’t even close to finished flaunting the goods as you can clearly see in the debuting Bronco OG Concept.

Ford showed off its one-off four-door Bronco OG Concept earlier this month to celebrate the start of the Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee. Building on a Sasquatch Package-equipped 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands in outta-this-world Area 51, the OG Concept is perfect for going off-the-grid. Off-the-grid being what the OG stands for, of course.

Want more acronyms? The Bronco’s got that covered thanks to the High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension, otherwise known as H.O.S.S., that comes standard on the Bronco OG Concept. And because it’s based on the top-tier Badlands, it gets seven G.O.A.T. Modes, including Rock Crawl and Baja. OMG the 2021 Ford Bronco is 2C4S (that’s too cool for school) LOL.

Photos: OMG It’s Ford Bronco OG Concept

Great for getting back to nature

Photo: Ford

Dude’s probably off to have some fun

Photo: Ford

That’s good sleepin’!

Photo: Ford

The Bronco OG Concept comes fully stocked

Photo: Ford

The Bronco OG Concept has plenty of cool upgrades like asphalt black 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic HD wheels, which really pop wrapped in 35-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain KM3s. There’s also a Ford Performance by WARN winch, Ford Accessories steel front and rear bumpers, and six RIGID POD lights. So, yeah, no half measures here.

The piece de resistance, though, is the Yakima Heavy-Duty two-person tent mounted to the roof, making the Bronco OG A-OK for camping. Ford’s also equipped it with an ARB refrigerator, a stove, and tailgate tables and chairs for your fine dining needs. Fair to say, it’s pretty ridonkulous.

Ford won’t sell you a Bronco OG, but with hundreds of accessories launching with the Bronco next year, you can probably make something up that’s pretty close. Then, you can give it your own cool name, like the Bronco BBQ or the Bronco Konami Code.

