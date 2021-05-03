No Comments

Lincoln Reveals Zephyr Reflection Concept in Shanghai

The Lincoln Zephyr Reflection is a thirst trap

Photo: Ford

Lincoln Motor Company may have given up the ghost when it comes to sedans in the United States, but its new Zephyr Reflection preview car shows that there’s some life left in the segment. Even if that life is currently confined to China.

In April, the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection bowed at Auto Shanghai 2021, teasing the next evolution of the luxury brand’s Quiet Flight DNA. Just so that there’s no confusion about the intent, Lincoln President Joy Falotico noted that the Zephyr Reflection is catered toward Chinese consumers and “their desire for sedans.” So unless something suddenly changes, you can bet this one ain’t coming stateside.

But, oh, to think if it did! The Lincoln Zephyr Reflection is quite fetching, which bodes well if it also reflects what’s to come with Quiet Flight. The sedan continues Lincoln’s horizontal design motif, expressed in current products like the new Nautilus, and boasts a new take on the signature grille with a cool starburst design.

As Lincoln China President Mao Jingbo points out, the handsome look of this concept sedan is, again, aimed right at Chinese consumers. So, you know. Temper those expectations.

“We gathered Lincoln’s global wisdom and Chinese design talent to create the Zephyr Reflection specifically for a more youthful, Chinese customer segment,” Jingbo said. “With a dynamic and futuristic exterior design, and a lightweight interior, the Zephyr Reflection embodies the current digital era with advanced, intuitive technology that redefines American luxury.”

Photos: Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept sedan

So sleek. So sedan. So Zephyr Reflection

Photo: Lincoln

Zephyr Reflection teases new rear design language

Photo: Lincoln

…which apparently includes eyelash taillights?

Photo: Lincoln

You know this just smells real nice

Photo: Lincoln

The Zephyr Reflection concept also sports a clean, expressive interior. Of particular note is a coast-to-coast display on the dash, which Lincoln suggests could become a staple in future products. This three-screen setup includes a passenger-side screen with unique functions. And! Three exclusive Lincoln Constellation themes: Normal, Sport, and Zen.

There may come a day, though likely not soon, where Lincoln bites the bullet and brings sedans back to a car-hungry American public. And if that day does come and the resulting ride looks like the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection? Wouldn’t be the worst thing, to be sure.

