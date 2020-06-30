No Comments

Production Officially Starts on the 2021 Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

Photo: Chevrolet

When the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was announced last year, families were justifiably excited. It promised increased cargo and passenger room, sharp styling, and unprecedented comfort. Unfortunately — as with many things this year — its production was delayed due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Mercifully, we won’t have to wait much longer to get behind the wheel of this family-friendly SUV, as Chevy just officially began production on the 2021 Yukon.

The careful rollout

Not unlike its GMC sibling the Yukon, General Motors is staggering the release of differently-equipped Tahoe models. According to a report from Muscle Cars and Trucks’ Manoli Katakis, the base model is already rolling off the assembly line, with the longer wheelbase edition soon to follow. Not long after, engineers will resume their work on other GM vehicles like the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Since concerns about returning to work in the midst of a pandemic that demands social distancing continue to persist, it makes sense that General Motors’ leadership chose to slow the Tahoe’s production timeline down a little bit.

There’s a lot to be excited about

While you may have to wait a little bit longer than you planned for your preferred combination of features, the Tahoe offers more than enough reasons to wait. If you want luxury, you’ll love the Premier trim’s upscale interior and 10-speaker Bose® premium audio system. When you want to venture off the beaten path, the Z71 edition offers a four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension system for a smoother ride in all conditions, red tow hooks for increased functionality, and 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Katakis even singled out the Z71 trim as the version they’re most excited for.

With the news that a brand-new generation of one of America’s favorite family SUVs is just around the corner, it’s hard not to be excited for when it finally hits lots later this year.

