Ram 1500 TRX Earns 2021 Truck of the Year Title

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

MotorTrend has singled out the Ram Truck brand for the third year in a row, a feat unmatched by other automakers. This year, it’s the all-new Ram 1500 TRX that took home the pub’s 2021 Truck of the Year title. The Ram 1500 was the 2019 Truck of the Year, and the Ram Heavy Duty earned the accolade in 2020.

“Winning this three-peat speaks to the excellence of the Ram pickup truck platform and the lengths their engineers and designers go to make it so dominant,” said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Mark Rechtin.

Contenders for the Truck of the Year Title endure rigorous testing at a professional automotive test center. Every aspect of the vehicle is reviewed by the MotorTrend staff, and testing lasts weeks. Using six categories to rate each vehicle — efficiency, design advancement, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, value, and safety — the MotorTrend jurors determined the models worthy of honors.

“The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks and clearly telegraphs the Ram Truck brand’s leadership in the segment,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “In a brutally competitive truck market, earning MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year title for three consecutive years is not only incredibly humbling, but it reaffirms the fact that we have the best light- and heavy-duty trucks on the road today.”

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Designed for your off-road adventures, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX powers through rough terrains with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 under its hood. The engine nets 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, best in class ratings, and launches the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to a speed of 60 miles per hour in approximately 4.5 seconds.

Ram is a six-time winner of MotorTrend’s highest award since Ram became an independent brand 11 years ago.