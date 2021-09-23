No Comments

Ram Reveals Three Exclusive 2022 Ram 1500 Models

The 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition

Photo: FCA

At the State Fair of Texas, Ram unveiled the exclusive 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork, Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, and Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition. Take a look at the interior and exterior features these new models offer.

2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork

The 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork

Photo: FCA

Replacing the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary model, the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork comes with a multi-function tailgate, a spray-in bedliner, a deployable bed step, and LED box lighting. It also features Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, a metal pedal kit, cargo tie-down hooks, and a cargo divider.

The cabin is an exclusive Mountain Brown color. Plus, a suede door bolster with a laser filigree detail and a leather insert as well as standard bucket seats elevate the interior design. You can buy the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork for $61,620.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition offers the available TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, which adds safety systems like Blind Spot Monitoring. The truck also features 18-inch machine face black wheels, Ignition graphics, a spray-in bedliner, a bed step, an LED cab-mounted brake light, and cargo tie-downs.

On the inside, a panoramic sunroof gives a better view of the sky. Copperhead Orange stitching, slush mats with an orange Ram’s head logo, an orange center console badge, copper carbon fiber accents, and an embroidered seatback TRX logo create a vibrant appearance. Ram will only release 875 units of the model, which has a starting price of $91,585.

2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition

The 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram, Jeep, and FIAT are donating $4 million to the Global Fund in order to help (RED) fight pandemics. Ram is launching the Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition as part of this collaboration. Available for Limited Crew Cab configurations, the pickup adds a (RED) badge on the center console lid and a red R-A-M badge to the door and grille. It has an MSRP of $63,250.

You can check out the Ram truck lineup at the State Fair of Texas from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17. Each of the exclusive 2022 Ram 1500 models will be available to purchase in the fourth quarter of 2021.