Refreshed 2022 Equinox Loses 2.0-Liter Turbo Engine

The 2022 Equinix will only have one engine option

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Equinox was originally set to get a brand-new refresh for the 2021 model year. Unfortunately, the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans. As a result, the refresh was pushed back to the following model year. The new 2022 Equinox is set to give the crossover a new look and a few new features, as well as some returning favorites. One option that was recently confirmed to not be returning is the 2.0-liter turbo engine.

Losing the 2.0-liter turbo engine option

As originally planned, the 2022 Chevy Equinox was supposed to include two engine options: the base turbocharged 1.5-liter I4 LYX, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 LTG. The base 1.5-liter engine has powered the last several Equinox models, and the 2.0-liter option was last seen in the 2020 Equinox. This engine was not included as an option for the 2021 Equinox, but was announced for the refreshed 2022 model. However, it appears that General Motors has canceled those plans.

As of right now, the only engine option for the upcoming 2022 Equinox will be the turbocharged 1.5-liter I4 LYX.

The reasoning for this was revealed by a source speaking with the website GM Authority. According to them, the engine option was canceled due to low sales on the engine for the 2020 Equinox. Those sales were apparently only for around 8 percent of the total number of 2020 Equinox models sold. With the base turbocharged 1.5-liter I4 LYX engine providing an impressive 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, it seems that most drivers didn’t feel the need to upgrade to the slightly more powerful option.

While it might not have a second engine option, the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox is set to sport a new design, some restyling, and an updated front grille. The crossover is currently in production in both Canada and Mexico.