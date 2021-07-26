Repairs and Expenses That Add Value to Your Car’s Longevity
Buying a new or pre-owned vehicle costs a pretty penny, but car ownership requires more investment than the initial purchase price. There are insurance costs, registration fees, taxes, and of course, bills from the body shop. Regular maintenance such as oil changes, tire rotations, and windshield wiper replacements are vital to your driving safety. Here are a few more repairs worth your time and money.
Alignment
Your tires are the most crucial safety equipment on your vehicle. In addition to regularly checking for damage and proper inflation and having them rotated when necessary, you should also opt for an alignment check and adjustment. This service will help your tires wear evenly.
Inspections
Your owner’s manual tells you everything about your vehicle and everything it needs to keep running well for years and years. Study it, and pay close attention to its schedule for regular maintenance. Regular inspections will reveal what’s working, what’s not working, and what’s about to not work so you can hopefully fend off major problems.
Brake maintenance
When your car makes an unusual sound like squealing, grinding, or screeching, it can be terrifying. As it should be. Your car is trying to tell you something is seriously wrong, usually with the brakes. If your brakes fail, your car won’t stop effectively or depending on the damage, at all, which puts you and everyone else at risk. Replacing your brake pads when necessary is important, but so is having them checked during your regular oil change or tire rotation so you can avoid the terrifying noises and risk to your safety. Your technician will let you know when and if it’s time for a replacement.
Upholstery protection
If you want to sell your car, eventually, you have to prioritize its appearance. A dirty cabin with worn ripped, or damaged upholstery won’t get you the price you want. To help you protect the integrity of your seats, Cheapism writers Hana Livingston and Mia Taylor suggest installing seat covers.
“They aren’t the most stylish accessories, but a small investment now (as little as $20 but mostly in the $100-to-$200 range) can pay off big time when your car hits the resale market,” they explain.
Tools
Investing in auto-related tools, like a portable jump starter, can help you when your battery fails. A digital tire gauge is easy to read and makes checking your tire pressure a less annoying chore. Don’t forget to keep a fully-stocked emergency kit in your car, too, and review its contents regularly, tailoring it to seasonal needs.
By investing in regular maintenance and automotive tools, you can help prevent small problems from growing into more costly issues.
