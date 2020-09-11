No Comments

Safety Tips for Rural and Suburban Pedestrians

Stay alert and observe pedestrian signals when walking in the city or suburbs

Photo: Free-Photos via Pixabay

Pedestrian safety is an issue for both suburban and rural areas. It turns out that more pedestrian fatalities happen in the countryside than in more densely-populated regions. “More than half of all U.S. traffic fatalities occur on rural roads,” said Jack Marchbanks, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Don’t let the statistics keep you from walking to work or around your place of residence, though. We’ve rounded up some safety strategies for pedestrians so you can stay out of harm’s way in the countryside and in the suburbs.

For rural pedestrians

Flashlights are essential if you’re walking along country roads at night

Photo: Martina (FotoZeit) via Pixabay

If you’re walking in a rural area, the first thing you’ll want to do is to wear bright colors during the day and reflective clothes at night, as Tufts University Department of Safety recommends. It’s also a good idea to bring along a flashlight during night walks, especially if you’ll be walking on back roads with few or no lampposts. This will increase your visibility to other drivers who might be passing by.

When possible, avoid walking along rural roads after dark. If you need transportation, ask a friend who has a car for a lift, or wait till daylight before traveling on foot. This will help minimize the risk of a traffic injury or fatality caused by a driver that just didn’t see you in time to avoid a collision.

Another strategy has to do with where you walk in relationship to the road. In rural areas, sidewalks are typically non-existent. If you’re walking on a road with no adjacent sidewalk or pedestrian path, walk towards the direction of traffic and as far away from the road’s edge as possible, as Ohio State Highway Patrol advises.

For suburban pedestrians

Pedestrian signals will let you know when it’s safe to cross a suburban street

Photo: Edward Lich via Pixabay

Follow the above safety tips when walking in suburban areas. It’s also important to use sidewalks, whenever possible, and to walk in well-lit areas at night.

Make sure to follow pedestrian signs and signals and use caution when using a crosswalk. Though motorists are required to yield to pedestrians who are using marked and unmarked crosswalks, there’s still a risk that a speeding or distracted driver will break these rules of the road.

Lastly, stay alert and avoid being preoccupied with electronic devices. Use your eyes and ears to help you stay clear of traffic and be aware of any reckless drivers nearby so you can stay safe while walking to your destination.

