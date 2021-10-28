No Comments

Say Hello to the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X

2022 GMC Sierra AT4X

Photo: GMC

The Sierra 1500 AT4 was designed to provide off-road-ready capability, and the new 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X is about to take this adventurous spirit to the next level. It boasts additional accessories, impressive capabilities, and unique design cues. Here’s a look at what the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X has in store for us.

Keep Your Truck Running Strong: Maintenance tips for hardworking trucks

Enhanced capability

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X comes equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 engine, which delivers 420 horsepower through a 10-speed automatic transmission. With that muscle, it can tow up to 8,900 pounds and haul a maximum of 1,420 pounds.

To provide a better off-road ride, the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X comes with unique Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers, which work in concert with custom springs, enabling more suspension travel than the standard AT4 model. It also boasts a steel-armored two-speed transfer case that offers selectable modes. In addition to the classic modes you’d expect, you’ll also get Terrain Mode, which lets you traverse rocky terrain with just one pedal.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X also provides a better ride thanks to its off-road-calibrated chassis and suspension system, along with class-exclusive front and rear electronically locking differentials. You can also opt for the available rocker guard accessory for more protection against rough terrain.

Rugged design and upscale comfort

Even though the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X is designed to be capable, the automakers gave it a luxury-oriented interior. Its Obsidian Rush color scheme comes with both full-grain and technical-grain leather, which sports eye-catching accents like white piping and red stitching. Authentic dark Vanta ash wood trim gives the cabin an upscale vibe.

Much like the newly revealed Denali Ultimate, the AT4X boasts best-in-class 16-way power-adjustable massaging front seats, a standard power sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, and a helpful 15-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display.

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X is expected to arrive in dealerships during the first quarter of 2022.